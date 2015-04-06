Timmonsville man punches police, drives away, crashes car before arrest

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A Timmonsville man was caught after officials said he punched an officer and fled from police.

Anthony Thomas put up a fight when the Florence Police Department tried to arrest him early Saturday morning.

Police said Thomas was speeding, which initiated a traffic stop. Officials said Thomas' driver's license was suspended. Thomas reportedly refused to get out of the vehicle.

An officer said he reached inside to turn off the vehicle and was punched by Thomas.

When the officer pulled away from the vehicle, Thomas then drove away in the vehicle, according to authorities.

Thomas was arrested when he crashed into a light pole and tree on Pamplico Highway.

Police said they found one gram of cocaine in the vehicle Thomas was driving.

