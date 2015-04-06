Deas steps down as Darlington High girls basketball coach

DARLINGTON, SC (News Release) – Jabari Deas, coach of the Darlington High School girls' varsity basketball team, has resigned from his coaching duties to focus on his family and to pursue professional opportunities closer to his home in Columbia, the school announced Monday.

Deas will continue to teach social studies at Darlington High School. Deas finished the season 10-15 and brought the team to the state playoffs for the third consecutive year.

“We wish Coach Deas the best in his future endeavors and appreciate everything he has done for our girls' basketball program. He will always be part of our Falcon family,” said Dr. Greg Harrison, Darlington High School principal.

Darlington High School will begin the process of finding a new girls' basketball coach immediately.

