Alleged burglary suspect swipes victim's credit card while on the run

North Litchfield, SC (WMBF) - Georgetown County officials are asking the public for help locating burglary suspect(s) after a pocketbook was reported stolen from a North Litchfield home.

The alleged burglary happened early March 8 at 5:30 a.m. Georgetown County officials responded to the home on Lakeshore Drive.

Deputies said the residence was cleared and no one was located.

Within 30 minutes, the victim's credit card was used at a nearby Walmart, officials said.

Anyone who can identify the individual in the attached surveillance photographs or has any information on this incident is urged to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at (843) 546-5101.

Anonymous tips can also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text-enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips ONLY, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.