Alleged burglary suspect swipes victim's credit card while on th - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Alleged burglary suspect swipes victim's credit card while on the run

Georgetown County Sheriff's Office Georgetown County Sheriff's Office
Georgetown County Sheriff's Office Georgetown County Sheriff's Office

North Litchfield, SC (WMBF) - Georgetown County officials are asking the public for help locating burglary suspect(s) after a pocketbook was reported stolen from a North Litchfield home.

The alleged burglary happened early March 8 at 5:30 a.m. Georgetown County officials responded to the home on Lakeshore Drive. 

Deputies said the residence was cleared and no one was located.

Within 30 minutes, the victim's credit card was used at a nearby Walmart, officials said.

Anyone who can identify the individual in the attached surveillance photographs or has any information on this incident is urged to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at (843) 546-5101.

Anonymous tips can also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text-enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips ONLY, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    More >>

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    More >>

  • 1 student critical, 1 stable after Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    1 student critical, 1 stable after Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-03-20 21:39:28 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    More >>

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    More >>

  • Marine's baby brother steps in for girlfriend's prom photos

    Marine's baby brother steps in for girlfriend's prom photos

    Clay Moak steps in to his brother's girlfriend's prom photos while he is training to become a Marine. Source: Skylar Fontaine.Clay Moak steps in to his brother's girlfriend's prom photos while he is training to become a Marine. Source: Skylar Fontaine.

    A New Orleans high school student was able to take her on-duty Marine boyfriend to prom in a unique way.  

    More >>

    A New Orleans high school student was able to take her on-duty Marine boyfriend to prom in a unique way.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly