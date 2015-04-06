Horry County PD: 2 people wanted for credit card fraud questioning

Anyone with information on the identity of the people pictured below is asked to contact the Horry County Police at 248-1520 or the Tip Line at 915-8477. | HCPD

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two people are wanted by the Horry County Police Department for questioning in a credit card fraud investigation.

Police have shared photos of the individuals on the Horry County Police Department Facebook page.

“A victim's debit card has been used by these people in locations at Conway, Myrtle Beach, Dillon, and Florence, SC, in March 2015,” police said.

Anyone with information on the identity of the people pictured below is asked to contact the Horry County Police at 248-1520 or the Tip Line at 915-8477.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.