Georgia officials charge NC man in 2 deaths

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - Georgia authorities have charged Robert Henry Johnson, of Liberty Hill, NC, in connection with the deaths of two North Carolina men found in Georgia, said Capt. Mitch Johnson with the Scotland County Sheriff's Office.Johnson has been charged with two counts of concealing a death and two counts of contributing or assisting the deaths of Randy Hobbs and Lonnie Patterson, said Capt. Johnson. Hobbs and Patterson were from Scotland County. Johnson was arrested March 22.Johnson surrendered to Richmond County, North Carolina officials. He was wanted for three violations of probation, said Capt. Johnson.Johnson is being held in Scotland County, awaiting extradition to Jeff Davis County in Georgia, said Capt. Johnson.