Georgia officials charge NC man in 2 deaths - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Georgia officials charge NC man in 2 deaths

Robert Henry Johnson has been charged in connection to two deaths of NC men. | Scotland County Sheriff's Office Robert Henry Johnson has been charged in connection to two deaths of NC men. | Scotland County Sheriff's Office
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - Georgia authorities have charged Robert Henry Johnson, of Liberty Hill, NC, in connection with the deaths of two North Carolina men found in Georgia, said Capt. Mitch Johnson with the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. 

Johnson has been charged with two counts of concealing a death and two counts of contributing or assisting the deaths of Randy Hobbs and Lonnie Patterson, said Capt. Johnson. Hobbs and Patterson were from Scotland County. Johnson was arrested March 22. 

Johnson surrendered to Richmond County, North Carolina officials. He was wanted for three violations of probation, said Capt. Johnson.

Johnson is being held in Scotland County, awaiting extradition to Jeff Davis County in Georgia, said Capt. Johnson.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly