With 2 months until Carolina Country Music Festival, promotion efforts ramp up

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In just under two months, some of the biggest names in country music are going to be playing downtown Myrtle Beach at the Carolina Country Music Festival. The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce says to get to that point, 60-day marketing plans are revving into gear.

The goal is for every single person in the chambers' target promotion regions and beyond to know about the festival. The Chamber has its own promotions working in tandem with those from festival organizers.

So starting this month, there will be commercials and radio pushes in key markets- Myrtle Beach of course, and also Charlotte, Charleston, Columbia, Raleigh, Atlanta, Richmond, Knoxville, Nashville and more. Festival organizers are offering free ticket promotions to radio stations to give out in those markets, and the chamber is partnering to offer free hotel packages for the weekend of the festival to go along with the tickets so winners score a completely paid-for trip.

For those who don't win, many hotels are offering special 25-percent-off rates the weekend of the festival.

Billboards will also go up above highways in April promoting the festival, plus there are still more artists to be announced.

As far as ticket sales are concerned, organizers wouldn't say exactly how many have been sold, but did say sales are on track for a projected 20,000 to 25,000 people to attend the festival.

The chamber says right now is when people on the fence are deciding whether or not to fork out the cash to buy tickets, so promotion efforts center on them.

Rascal Flatts, Eric Church, Lady Antebellum, Big & Rich, Hunter Hayes and Kellie Pickler are all among the acts performing during the festival, from June 5-7.

You can find ticket information here: http://www.carolinacountrymusicfest.com/tickets/.

Check out a slideshow of all the artists that have been announced so far here.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.