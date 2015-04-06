North Myrtle Beach Bi-Lo hiring full-time, part-time positions

BI-LO has announced a job fair scheduled for Thursday, April 9 at its North Myrtle Beach location. | Bi-Lo

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - BI-LO has announced a job fair scheduled for Thursday, April 9 at its North Myrtle Beach location.

The grocer is holding the fair for full-time and part-time positions including area managers, cashiers, stock clerks, deli, bakery, grocery, and meat departments.

The fair will be held from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at 720 North Main Street in North Myrtle Beach. Applications will be accepted and interviews will be conducted to fill the open spots.It is recommended candidates apply online http://www.bi-lo.com/career and/or visit the stores customer service desk for additional information.

