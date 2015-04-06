Pee Dee nurse accused of keeping drugs obtained for patient

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A nurse employed at McLeod Regional Medical Center was arrested after she committed fraudulent acts to obtained drugs and kept them for her own personal use, according to arrest warrants form the South Carolina Bureau of Drug Control.

Kimberly Rauch Mckenzie, 28, of Lake City, was arrested and charged with two counts of violation of drug distribution law of a non-controlled substance, imitation controlled substance, the warrant state.

Around February 25 through March 26, 2015 records show Mckenzie gave false information to obtain the drugs while she was employed as a registered nurse at the hospital. Officials state that around March 25, Mckenzie obtained a narcotic called Fentanyl for a patient that was under her care. The drug was not administered to the patient, but kept for the suspect's personal use, according to the arrest warrants.

