Fire crews battle mobile home fire in Marion

MARION, SC (WMBF) - Fire crews battled a mobile home fire in Marion Monday morning.

According to Ron Green, Assistant Chief of Raines Fire District, the fire started around 10 a.m. on the 2500 block of Eli Court. Officials say there is extensive damage in the double-wide mobile home, and what caused the fire is unknown.

People were home at the time of the fire, but no one was injured, according to Green.

Green said Horry County Fire Rescue Station 24, Marion City Fire Department, and Marion Rural Fire Department helped fight this fire.

