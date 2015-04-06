Man arrested after allegedly killing kitten

A Florence man was arrested after he allegedly burglarized his ex-roommate's apartment, and killed her kitten. (Source: Florence County Detention Center).

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A Florence man was arrested after he allegedly burglarized his ex-roommate's apartment, and killed her kitten.

Anthony Williams, 30, was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and malicious injury to animals.

According to Major Carlos Raines with the Florence City Police Department, on April 4, Williams went to the home of a woman he lived with, and burglarized the residence.

Police arrested Williams on April 5 after he went back to the home, got into an argument with the woman, and killed her kitten, according to Major Raines.

