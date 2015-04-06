Man arrested after allegedly killing kitten - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man arrested after allegedly killing kitten

A Florence man was arrested after he allegedly burglarized his ex-roommate's apartment, and killed her kitten. (Source: Florence County Detention Center). A Florence man was arrested after he allegedly burglarized his ex-roommate's apartment, and killed her kitten. (Source: Florence County Detention Center).

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A Florence man was arrested after he allegedly burglarized his ex-roommate's apartment, and killed her kitten.

Anthony Williams, 30, was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and malicious injury to animals.

According to Major Carlos Raines with the Florence City Police Department, on April 4, Williams went to the home of a woman he lived with, and burglarized the residence.

Police arrested Williams on April 5 after he went back to the home, got into an argument with the woman, and killed her kitten, according to Major Raines.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.


Powered by Frankly