Man shot at wedding reception in Longs; suspect in custody

LONGS, SC (WMBF) – A wedding reception in Longs was interrupted by gunfire Saturday night after an argument between two men ended with one being shot in the back, according to an Horry County Police report.Chad Williams, 39, is in custody in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, charged with attempted murder. The 35-year-old victim was last known to be in stable condition, according to Lt. Raul Denis with HCPD.Police responded to the shooting on Dogwood Road at about 9 p.m. Saturday, which happened at a wedding reception attended by about 75 guests. The two men got into an argument, which ended with Williams allegedly shooting the victim in the back with a silver revolver.Williams, of Little River, surrendered to police later the same day.Bryon Livingston, a cousin to the bride, says he noticed his cousin and another man fighting."I seen them arguing, and I started to walk over there and ask them what was going on, and all of the sudden it was like 'boop! boop!" and I ducked, and you know kids are running around, playing, you know, it's just ridiculous," Livingston explained.

Livingston says he and his family have large gatherings at what they call "The Shed," because many of them live in this same neighborhood, which is why they thought it would be the perfect place for his cousin, the bride, to have her reception.



However, after the shooting, it was all over.



"The DJ left, he just started, we just started cleaning up. everybody started to say 'This is it! Everybody go home'" Livingston said.



Police say the man responsible, 39-year-old, Chad. D. Williams, turned himself in after the shooting, and is now charged with attempted murder.



Livingston says the man who was shot was also related to the bride.



"It was her special day, and she just, everybody was shocked because the guy who got shot, he's our cousin too," Livingston said.



While Livingston expects his cousin to recover and be released from the hospital in a few days, he still doesn't know why the argument started.



"Nobody really knew what happened, except for them two," Livingston said.



Livingston says he does not know Williams, but it's not out of the ordinary for neighbors, acquaintances or just those passing by to stop there.



"With stuff like that you can't prevent, because it's an open family thing, and you know anybody can come over there if they want to," Livingston added.



Livingston says the bride and groom were visiting from Florida because they wanted to celebrate their marriage with the bride's side of the family.



"She was still happy but she just felt a little deep in her heart about what happened to our other cousin," Livingston said.



