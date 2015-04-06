Woman arrested in NMB wanted by PA police for 'terroristic threats'

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A criminal background check for a woman who was arrested in North Myrtle Beach for public disorderly conduct revealed a warrant for "terroristic threats."

Brenda L. Brolly was arrested and charged with public disorderly conduct by NMB police, and she is wanted by Philadelphia Police Department.

According to the report from North Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers responded to 1409 Highway 17 South in reference to a possible fight. Police say when they arrived to the scene, they observed Brolly, who smelled of alcohol. Police say she had “red glassy eyes, slurred speech, and trouble answering questions.”

Brolly said she had been drinking, and police say she was grossly intoxicated. NMB police arrested her, and transported her to the police department.

When police checked Brolly's criminal history they discovered she had a warrant for her arrest from Philadelphia, PA for “terroristic threats and harassment.”

Police say she will be transferred back to Philadelphia.

North Myrtle Beach Police did not know the nature of the “terroristic threats.” WMBF News has reached out to Philadelphia Police for more information.

