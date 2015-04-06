Road projects in Horry County to cause lane closures, traffic stops

Construction work will be conducted in Horry County due to various road projects from April 6 to April 10, 2015.

According to county officials, due to the Glenns Bay Road Widening and Interchange project, there will be a shoulder closure for utility relocation work on US 17 Bypass northbound. The closure will begin at The Church of the Resurrection north, and end at Sutter Drive on the right shoulder.

There will also be periodic traffic stops on US 17 Bypass to allow Sumter Utilities to relocate Santee Cooper's overhead power lines across the highway. Officials say the work will begin on the north end of the project, and work south. “At each of the cut over points when traffic is stopped it will be stopping north and southbound traffic,” Horry County officials said.

From Tuesday to Thursday, there will be a lane closure to lay storm drainpipes on Glenns Bay Road from Caropines Drive to Evergreen Circle. Officials say this work will take place between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

In addition to the Glenns Bay project, road work will take place for the Carolina Bays Parkway project. According to officials, “There will be a right shoulder closure for the southbound lane on Peachtree Road for slope protection, weather permitting. The shoulder closure will be 1.5-1.7 miles south of Dick Pond Road. No lanes will be blocked.”

For more information visit www.scdot.org?.

