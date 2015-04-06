2 arrested after police seize over 2 pounds of marijuana from Florence Co. home

Two people were arrested after Florence County Sheriff's Office conducted a drug bust recovering over two pounds of marijuana. (Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office).

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two people were arrested after Florence County Sheriff's Office conducted a drug bust recovering over two pounds of marijuana.

Kyla Richelle Lawhon, 21, of Effingham, and Rickey Jamone Thomas Jr., 26, of Florence were both arrested, and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

According to FCSO, after an undercover investigation, a search warrant was executed on 5848 Stagecoach Road in Effingham on April 1. Police also seized cash and tools for distribution from the residence.

After a bond hearing before a Florence County Magistrate, Lawhon and Thomas were released from Florence County Detention Center on $5,000 bonds.

This case is under investigation, and additional charges may be pending, according to police.

