Florence home destroyed in early morning fire

A Florence home was destroyed in a fire Monday morning, according to fire officials. | Source: Dustin Fails, West Florence Fire District

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A Florence home was destroyed in a fire Monday morning, according to fire officials.

West Florence Fire-Rescue crews responded to South Converse Drive around 3 a.m. to battle the blaze. Officials say the single story house had flames coming through the roof. Crews were able to contain the fire to the kitchen, living room, and garage areas of the house, but firefighters say the house is a total loss.

West Florence Fire-Rescue responded with two engines, two tankers, a rescue truck, and 12 firefighters. Florence County EMS also assisted.

All occupants of the house made it out safely, and no one was injured. The American Red Cross was called to assist the family.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved