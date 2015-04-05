Coroner identifies victim of fatal car, bicycle involved collision

One person is dead after a vehicle hit a bicycle in Marlboro County Sunday afternoon.

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A McColl man died after a vehicle hit a bicycle in Marlboro County Sunday afternoon.

Marlboro County Coroner, Tim Brown identified the victim as 47-year-old Leonard Thomas.



According to Lance Corporal Hannah Wimberly with the SC Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 12:50 p.m. on Highway 38 and Daniels Lane. Rebecca Krouse, driver of a 2008 Infiniti, was traveling north before hitting a paved median and then striking Thomas who was on a bicycle.



The coroner said Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene, and no autopsy was performed.

SCHP officials say 21-year-old Krouse is being charged with reckless driving.



This accident is currently under investigation by the SCHP.



