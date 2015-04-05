Spotted eagle ray at Ripley's Myrtle Beach aquarium predicts Duke as winner of NCAA Championship

The Myrtle Beach aquarium will be teaming up with the Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies to predict a winner.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For the first time ever, Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach will be predicting a winner for the NCAA Championship with their spotted eagle ray.

The Myrtle Beach aquarium will be teaming up with Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies, and their penguin with Duke as the predicted winner.

According to Ripley's officials, the Canada aquarium has picked Wisconsin, and their Sea Turtle is never wrong.

So far, the predictions are 2-1 in favor of the Duke Blue Devils.

