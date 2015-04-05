Conway fire crews contain blaze near J & J Cafeteria

Conway Fire crews responded to a fire in a building near J and J Cafeteria in Conway Sunday. (Source: Associated Press).

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Conway fire crews responded to a fire in a building near J and J Cafeteria in Conway Sunday.

According to Chief Jeremy Carter with Conway Fire Department, crews responded to a fire on 319 Beaty Street around 5 p.m. The building is located behind J and J Cafeteria, and the restaurant experienced some smoke.

Carter said the fire was contained and is currently under investigation. Horry County Fire Rescue assisted Conway Fire Department with this incident.

No one was hurt.

