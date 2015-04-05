Horry County to host public meetings concerning Memorial Day Bikefest

With Memorial Day coming up, and Bikefest approaching, Horry County will host three public business/community meetings to discuss events that will take place during that holiday weekend.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - With Memorial Day coming up, and Bikefest approaching, Horry County will host three public business/community meetings to discuss events that will take place during that holiday weekend.

According to Horry County officials, the meetings are intended for members of the community who live, or have businesses near the 23-mile extended traffic loop. The loop will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on May 22-25, officials say.

The first meeting is being held Wednesday at 9 a.m. at Original Benjamin's Calabash Seafood along Restaurant Row.

County leaders, police, fire, and emergency management will all be there today to address various topics and plans for Memorial Day Weekend. They'll go into detail about the traffic loop, and how it could impact your business or community. Other topics to be discussed will be the increase in police, and the business owners responsibility for security.

Believe it or not, many businesses WMBF spoke to said they had no idea it was even going on.

“Were first hearing of it so that's the best I can tell you. I don't know about others, I haven't heard it through anybody else,” said Bimini's Chef Robert Gartz. “I gotta believe that anything that has been properly planned can only be an asset.”

The owner of Bimini's said, he won't be at the meeting today because they don't have any problems during Memorial Day Weekend.

WMBF News dropped in on several other businesses in that area and the reaction runs the gamut. Some say they look forward to Memorial Day Weekend for the business, like Bimini's.

“Obviously the business level picks up and with that as always traffic level picks up but its a fabulous revenue booster for us as a business and that's pretty much the size of it,” said Gartz

Others, like Myrtle Beach Manor say the event does not bother them one bit. Then, there's the business owners who say they want to see the event end, in fear of what will come with it. Despite all these reviews, business owners did not want to talk on camera because the topic is controversial.

We took to facebook to see what you had to say:

"Will it make a difference?” said Ursula Michele.

"I'm closing my business this year, and going out of town,”said Patrick Allen.

"What difference will talking about it in a public forum make?!” said Alan Parks. “An overwhelming percentage of Horry County residents have made it clear that we want it shut down. It's a blight on our area."

The meeting dates and locations are as follows:

Wed., April 8, at 9 a.m.

Original Benjamin's Calabash Restaurant

9593 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach

Tues., April 14, at 9 a.m.

Beach Church

557 George Bishop Parkway, Myrtle Beach

Tues., April 14, at 5 p.m.

South Strand Recreation Center

9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach

The meetings are open to the public.

For more information, please call the Horry County Public Information Office at 915-5390.

