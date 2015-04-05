Overnight fire destroys home on Plantation Drive - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Overnight fire destroys home on Plantation Drive

 HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) An overnight fire leaves one family without a home.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Justin Gibbons, a hair dryer started an early morning fire on Plantation Drive.

The fire started Sunday around 1:30 a.m. 

Fire officials said the family was inside of the home when the flames started, but safely got out before fire officials arrived on scene.

The fire left extensive damage to the home. Investigators say no one was injured.


