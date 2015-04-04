Mullins man dies after vehicle hits tree, catches fire in Marion County

One person is dead following a wreck on Maiden Down Road, confirms Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson.

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Mullins man died following a fiery crash on Maiden Down Road, confirmed Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson.

John Thomas Graham, 37, died from massive head trauma upon impact. Coroner Richardson said being killed instantly in the crash kept him from suffering in the fire.

Lance Corporal Hannah Wimberly with the SC Highway Patrol stated that the incident occurred on April 4, around 9:40 p.m. A 2006 Jeep Cherokee was traveling east on Maiden Down Road. The vehicle went off the road on the right side, struck a tree, and caught fire, according to Wimberly.

