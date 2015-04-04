Businesses along Ocean Boulevard happy with recent construction

For the past few months, parts of Ocean Boulevard have been flipped upside down. (Source: Conor McCue).

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For the past few months, parts of Ocean Boulevard have been flipped upside down. Sections of the road were dug up, and others were covered in traffic cones.

In the past few weeks, that construction has started to wrap up, and now businesses are rejoicing. "It's perfect timing, it really is, with spring break of course, and hotel business is booming right now,” said Steven Santroni.

Santroni works in one of the many shops along where all the construction has been happening. He says the work blocked off his store and made the offseason even tougher than normal. Instead of bringing in foot traffic, his shop was often forgotten.

"It was a real killer, business killer,” Santroni said. “People wouldn't really know we're here, they'd just drive by, they'd have no idea, and we'd be hidden pretty much." Santroni says he holds no hard feelings though. He says the work done has been great, and now, even more people are making their way through the door.

"We're in view finally, which is amazing, so yeah, a lot of foot traffic," he said.

With this off season construction over, the city of Myrtle Beach should only have two more off seasons of work left on Ocean Boulevard. The idea is to make Ocean Boulevard what's known as a “complete street.”

A "complete street" means a road has just about everything you could ask for, like sidewalks, new pavement, street lighting, and landscaping.

The upgrades should move all utility lines underground along with adding new pavement and traffic lights. The process may be long and costly, but in the end the businesses hope it all pays off.

Another street preparing to be a complete street is Seaboard Street. The city engineer has told us the goal is to start work there sometime this fall or the following winter.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.