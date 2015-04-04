2 arrested after police uncover meth lab at Marlboro County residence

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two people were arrested after police conducted a drug bust in a Marlboro County residence Friday.According to McColl Police Department, Eric Andrew Izard of Clark Street in McColl, SC and Laura Kate Mathews of Myrtle Beach were both charged with one count of manufacturing methamphetamine, and one count of possession of heroin.Izard has several prior drug convictions for methamphetamine offenses, according to police.Officers responded after they received a tip that an active meth lab was inside the McColl residence. Officials say the SC Law Enforcement Division and HAZMAT responded to dismantle the lab.During the search, police removed several agents, and supplies that were used to perform what police are calling a “shake and bake” meth lab. Officers also seized heroin from the residence in addition to methamphetamine.

