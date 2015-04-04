Join Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce for many April events

The month of April is packed with events hosted by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The month of April is packed with events hosted by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

There will be events to benefit members of the chamber and the community.

Below is a list of dates, locations and times for Myrtle Beach events in April:

· April 1 – Ribbon Cutting – Anytime Fitness – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – business is located at 3856 S.. Kings Hwy., in Myrtle Beach

· April 1 – Let's Get Social – 12 to 1 p.m. – complimentary lunch provided by Sticky Fingers Smokehouse

· April 7 – 2015 Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting – 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – meeting held at the Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center Hotel, located at 2101 N. Oak St., in Myrtle Beach

· April 9 – Business After Hours: Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson – 5 to 7 p.m. – business is located at 4710 S. Kings Hwy., in Myrtle Beach

· April 10 – International Trade Policy Discussion – 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

· April 13 – McNair Law Firm Grand Strand Business Series: Business on the Internet – Navigating Legal Issues on the World Wide Web – 12 to 1 p.m. – complimentary lunch provided by McNair Law Firm

· April 14 – Take Your Business Game Online: Three Secrets to Creating Consistent Clients, Prospects and Profits Online (For Any Type of Company) – 8 to 9:30 a.m.

· April 15 – Winning the Game: Sealing the Deal Without Being Sleazy or Slimy – 8 to 9:30 a.m.

· April 15 – Ribbon Cutting – Grand Strand Flea Market – 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – business is located at 3826 S. Kings Hwy., in Myrtle Beach

· April 16 – Food Hub Meeting – 9 to 11 a.m.

· April 16 – National Health Care Decisions Day – 12 to 1:30 p.m.

· April 16 – Ribbon Cutting – Accord Architects and Engineers – 1 to 2 p.m. – business is located at 1101 Johnson Ave., Suite 104, in Myrtle Beach

· April 20 – Ribbon Cutting – Sandhills Bank – 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – business is located at 1294 Professional Drive, Suite B, in Myrtle Beach

· April 21 – Cuba Trip Orientation – 2 to 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 6 p.m.

· April 22 – Credit Rebuilding – 12 to 1 p.m. – complimentary lunch provided by Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union

· April 23 – Volunteer of the Year Celebration – 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. – event held at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot, located at 815 Broadway St., in Myrtle Beach

· April 28 – Chamber Access – 12 to 2 p.m. – complimentary lunch provided by Primo Hoagies

· April 29 – Good Press: Getting Your Message Out to Local Media – 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

· April 30 – The New Planning Environment: Income Tax, Retirement, Estate and Business Strategies – 12 to 5 p.m. – complimentary lunch provided by New York Life

· April 30 – Business After Hours: The Bellamy Law Firm – 5 to 7 p.m. – business is located at 1000 29th Ave. North in Myrtle Beach

The events will be held at the MBACC's main office located on 1200 North Oak Street unless otherwise noted.

