Teen charged following deadly two-vehicle crash in Florence County

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A teenager has been charged following a fatal two-vehicle collision in Florence County Friday night.

At approximately 9:25 p.m. Friday night, one person died after a collision on Francis Marion Road in Florence County, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. The coroner identified the victim as 49-year-old Nellie Ashton of Latta.

According to Lance Corporal Hannah Wimberly with the SC Highway Patrol, the motor vehicle accident involved a Ford Explorer and a Kia minivan. Wimberly said 18-year-old Aaron Jordan, the driver of the Explorer, was traveling west on Armfield Road, and the minivan was traveling north on Francis Marion Road when Jordan didn't stop for a stop sign.

Officials say Jordan was charged with disregarding a stop sign.

The driver of the minivan suffered fatal injuries, and was not wearing a seat-belt, according to Wimberly.

Wimberly reported that the passenger of the minivan, the driver of the Explorer, the front and backseat passengers of the Explorer were transported to McLeod Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The incident is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

