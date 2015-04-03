Conway man dies after motorcycle strikes guardrail, crashes on Highway 22

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A Conway man died after his motorcycle struck a guardrail and crashed on Highway 22 on Friday.

Richard Mathews, 55, was involved in a motorcycle traffic collision on Highway 22 near the Highway 319 exit just before 5 p.m., said Tamara Willard, coroner.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died of injuries related to the accident at 7:17 p.m., said Willard.

