McColl police bust meth lab in home

MCCOLL, SC (WMBF) - SLED agents and the McColl Police Department responded to a meth lab Friday, said Chief Tommy Langley. Sgt. Freeman with the department said the meth lab was the first ever reported in the town.

The meth lab was found at a residence on Clark Street. "We got there about 30 minutes after they finished cooking," said Freeman. The call came in at around 3 p.m., said Langley.

The two people found inside were taken into custody but have not been formally charged, Freeman said. The police department said it is working on arrest warrants to serve Saturday morning. The two people were taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center.

The police department notified SLED, and agents arrived to clean and remove hazardous chemical.

The scene was cleared at about 8:20 p.m.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.