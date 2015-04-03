Method to the Madness: Organizing the Mingo Bay Classic

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WMBF) - Each year, the Mingo Bay Classic welcomes more than 120 teams during its two week period. Yet figuring when and where those teams are playing takes a focused plan.



"There's 100s of emails, text messages from coaches telling me scores, coaches that want to leave, ” said Socastee pitching coach and Classic organizer Mike Morris. “ You just make mental notes, write it down and accommodate as many as you can. Then you move on"



Though it's not that simple.



"We have about 15 states involved and every state association has different rules, ” he said. “ Some states won't let you play more than four games in a tournament. New York teams can't play private schools. South Carolina can play private schools"



And every move is marked.



"Every time a team wins, we mark them down that they won. We list how many runs they've given up, how many they scored. The red-marked teams leave after four days, the black-marked teams are playing for championships."



He even tends to some of the fields in between games, but with an event so big, even the sponsors pitch in to help.



"This is probably the best time of my year, ” said event sponsor Elton Brunty. “ When we get involved with these high school baseball youngsters coming to town to play baseball, it ' s great. ”



