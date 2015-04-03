Florence county leaders discuss building new courthouse

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The county administrator and members of county council and the courthouse committee met Thursday to discuss possibly building a new courthouse in Florence County.

The courthouse would cost about $30 million. Leaders said the new building could be built directly across the street from the County Complex, which is located at 180 N. Irby St.

The new building would replace a parking lot owned by the county.

The county council is expected to discuss this topic during their next council meeting on April 16.

