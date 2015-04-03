Florence County offers 16 job opportunities - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence County offers 16 job opportunities

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Florence County has 16 job openings, including paramedic, secretary, engineer, correctional officer and more.

For a complete list of the career opportunities, including full descriptions and salary range for each, visit the county website.

Applications are accepted through the Florence County Human Resources office, located at 180 N. Irby Street, Room 605, Florence, SC 29501. For applicants located outside of Florence County, contact the county office for an application or call (843) 665-3054.

Florence County is an Equal Opportunity Employer, M/F/H/V.

Career OpportunitiesAssistant Public Defender II

Correctional Officer

Interpretive Assistant(Weekends)

Recreation Technician(PRN) (4 SLOTS)

Sheriff's Deputy I - Patrol

EMS Crew Chief (Paramedic)24/72 HR Shift

Secretary III

Violent Crime Prosecutor

iSeries Programer

iSeries Programmer(Part-Time)

County Engineer

Interpretive Assistant-Seasonal Position

Planning Manager

GIS Analyst

Executive Assistant

Environmental Services Officer I


