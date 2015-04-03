Woman known as 'Killa' arrested after stabbing woman, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach woman with the street name “Killa” was picked up by police Thursday night, and is now facing attempted murder and burglary charges, among others.

Jail records show that Laqueta Enaj Harrell was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 8:20 p.m. Thursday night. Bail has not been set on her charges: attempted murder, burglary, malicious injury to personal property, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

On Monday morning, a 31-year-old woman used a replica sword to fight off Harrell after she stabbed the victim in the back with a knife, according to Horry County Police. The argument that led to the stabbing was over a boyfriend, whose street name is "Game," according to the report.

As of Friday afternoon, Harrell remains incarcerated at J. Reuben Long.

