Home health care worker accused of withdrawing $13,000 from patient's account

MAXTON, NC (WMBF) – A home health care worker is accused of using her elderly client's debit card to fraudulently withdraw about $13,000 from her account, according to the Maxton Police.

Shirley Marice Scott Lockey, 51, is being charged with 20 counts of felony financial card fraud, misdemeanor financial card fraud, and exploiting a disabled or elderly person, confirmed Lt. William Daren Davis.

Lockey, a private home health care worker, is accused of using her 88-year-old client's debit card to withdraw money from her accounts between July 2014 and January 2015, officials said.

Lockey, a Maxton resident, was arrested and placed in jail under an $80,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.