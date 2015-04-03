Common gas stop fares better on follow-up inspection

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - When you hit the road, sometimes you need to stop for gas. While making that stop, you may grab a bite inside. Next time you do, check out the score on the door.

The cafe at Sunhouse Petroleum originally scored a 78 in early April. The owner of the gas station said he leases out the cafe portion to Country Grille. The owner of Country Grille said he's already on top of the 17 violations DHEC inspectors noted.

One for storing bowls that were not clean, another, for a tub of gizzards found in the cooler with a pungent smell. These were corrected during the inspection, along with 6 other issues.

The owner said he would be ready for a follow-up inspection, and the report shows he was right - Sunhouse Petroleum scored a 96, an "A" score, on its follow-up inspection on April 15.

One restaurant that does not need a follow up is River City Cafe on 21st Avenue North. The Myrtle Beach hot-spot is preparing for tourists with an A on its door. DHEC inspectors gave it a 98 in its health inspection report.

Another 98 was handed out to Little Pigs Barb-B-Q in Myrtle Beach.

"We pay attention to detail we want to make sure we keep everything clean and spotless,” said employee Eric Rogers.

