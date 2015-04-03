Autopsy reveals no foul play in death of missing Gresham man

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – An autopsy performed on the body of a missing Gresham man revealed no signs of foul play, according to the Florence County Coroner, Keith von Lutcken.

The body of Fabbian Dozier was found behind a home on Pamplico Highway, said Lutcken. Dozier was 35 years old. The body was discovered shortly after noon by the homeowner.

An autopsy was conducted at MUSC in Charleston Saturday morning.

The case will be pending a toxicology analysis, according to the coroner. The Florence County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office are investigating.

