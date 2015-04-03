Myrtle Beach Police welcomes K-9 Kelly to the force

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – On Friday, Myrtle Beach Police introduced the public to their latest furry addition to the force: K-9 Kelly!

Kelly, a 16-month-old female Belgian Malinois, was imported from the Netherlands, and has been training with her handler, PFC. Michael Householder, since March 2, according to a news release from MBPD. The pair graduated from the 4-week basic canine handler school for drug detection and tracking in Maysville, GA.

During the training, Householder and Kelly trained daily on detecting drugs in vehicles, rooms and open areas, officials stated.

“Kelly and Officer Household developed a strong bond during the course of their training together,” the release states.

Officer Householder started with the department in September of 2011, and was assigned to the night patrol, and also worked the waterfront area where he was assigned to the bicycle patrol unit.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.