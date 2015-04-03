"What the Health?" is going on in restaurant kitchens

The "What the Health" App shows DHEC grades for restaurants near you.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - When it comes to your health, from tracking your fitness to the food you eat, many of us nowadays rely on our smart phones. There's a new app to show you which restaurants are the cleanest, and which are not making the grade.

It's called “What the Health?” and it puts restaurant health inspection reports in your hands.

This free mobile app gives you a look at any restaurant's grade before you ever show up for a meal.

Every restaurant gets a drop in from the South Carolina Department of Health. Since the inspection results from that visit can be hard to find, this app puts the information at your fingertips.

WMBF News used the app to see if Crepe Creation Cafe's grade, matches the letter on the door. Sure enough, the grades add up, with an A.

“I want people to be able to go out and look at my restaurant score and know that they're coming to a safe, clean, healthy place to eat,” said owner Larry Cauble.

According to app co-founder Chris Peoples, you can use the it to check up on more than 17,000 restaurants in South Carolina. It will automatically pull up the 100 restaurants closest to your location or you can search by restaurant name, city or score.

Representatives with The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said they do not directly provide the company with this information; however, they do post restaurant scores online. Peoples says they feed the information from DHEC's database to the app and update those numbers at least three times a week.

"What the Health?" covers about 10 states, and plans to eventually expand nationwide.

In some states, like Georgia, the app shows not only the score, but where the restaurant went wrong. Since DHEC does not just hand out that information, that's what's missing from the app. Not to worry, that's where WMBF News comes in. Every Friday, we follow up on DHEC's inspections. We investigate why a restaurant got the score posted on its door. Did it lose points for the temperature of your food? did inspectors find roaches? We always have that answer on Restaurant Scorecard.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.