Police seek resort employee after gun goes missing from guest room

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police are trying to find an employee accused of going into room in the Sun N Sand Resort and taking a gun belonging to guests.

A couple staying at the resort called police around 1 p.m. Thursday after returning from the beach to discover their Smith and Wesson was gone from their hotel room, although they had locked and hung a "do not disturb" sign on the door, according to the Myrtle Beach police report.

Security revealed an employee ID card was swiped to enter the room while the couple was gone. That employee denied going into the room and told police he left his key card in the housekeeping closet, but video shows him on the floor when the card was used.

That man is 26-year-old Wendell Brown. Police have a warrant out for his arrest for second-degree burglary.

Hotel staff are working with police to get surveillance video. The gun is the only thing that went missing from the room.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.