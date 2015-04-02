Police search for man believed to have burglarized 5 Georgetown businesses

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect.





March 18, the Rice Paddy was burglarized, just before 4 a.m., police said.





"It is believed that this suspect has also burglarized four other restaurants and commercial businesses since the 18th of March," according to the Georgetown PD.





Chief Paul Gardner has authorized a reward for $500 for information leading to the identity of the subject in this video.





You may call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or the Tip line at 843-545-4400.





