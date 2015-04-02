Horry County police chief works to add more detectives

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Criminal sexual conduct crimes, homicides, and elderly abuse are only a handful of the cases detectives with the Horry County Police Department handle. As those cases continue to increase, the number of detectives do not. Now, the police chief is trying to change that.

Chief Rhodes recently met with the Horry County Council to ask the members to consider adding more detectives to the Major Crimes Unit.

“So far, just this quarter, we've had over 230 cases assigned plus six homicides. Four were closed, two are still open,” said Lieutenant Denis with the Horry County Police Department.

Denis explained each death investigation requires multiple detectives to work the scene. That work is in addition to the caseloads already stacking up on the desks of detectives.

“When a detective goes out to a death investigation, it takes several detectives to work things because it is more than just the crime scene that is important. There are people that need to be interviewed, legal documents such as search warrants that need to be obtained from the courts. There's a lot of background work that goes into working these cases,” said Lt. Denis.

He said the police chief is asking the county council to consider adding four more detectives to the unit. At this time, there are ten detectives.

“They're crimes that require more experience and are a lot more labor intensive versus a property crime, a theft or burglary,” he said.

The last time the HCPD was able to add a detective to the force was in 2001.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.