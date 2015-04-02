SC sailor rescued after 66 days missing at sea

RAW AUDIO: Audio of rescued Conway sailor Louis Jordan speaking to his father for the first time since going missing at sea 66 days ago: Your browser does not support the audio element. Audio of Jordan's father thanking the captain of the German shipping vessel that spotted Jordan: Your browser does not support the audio element. Audio clips courtesy U.S. Coast Guard, 5th District

After spending weeks stranded out on the sea, the friends of a rescued sailor are rejoicing over the news of his return.

His name has been spread across national headlines, now the rescued sailor is spending time in his hometown of Conway.

Crews aboard the German-flagged vessel rescued Jordan and his sailboat off the coast of NC. | Wikipedia

Missing, now rescued, sailor Louis Jordan walks into Sentara Norfolk. Missing more than 60 days off coast. (Source: Liz Palka | WAVY)

Sailor Louis Jordan walks into Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with Coast Guard crews April 2, 2015 after having been missing for more than 60 days (WAVY/Liz Palka).

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A Conway sailor has been rescued after 66 days missing at sea, according to the US Coast Guard.

Louis Jordan, 37, and the sailing vessel Angel, were initially reported missing by his family Jan. 29. Jordan reportedly left the Bucksport Marina in Conway on Friday, Jan. 23.

The US Coast Guard reported Jordan survived 63 days by eating raw fish and drinking rain water.

Jordan is reportedly suffering from a shoulder injury that required immediate medical attention. Hospital spokesman Dale Gauding confirmed he is in good condition, according to WAVY News reporter Liz Palka.

Jordan and the Coast Guard crew arrived at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Jordan was able to walk into the hospital on his own.

Jordan was spotted by crews aboard a 1,085-foot, German-flagged vessel at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the US Coast Guard.

Jordan and his sailboat were located approximately 200 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. German crews took him aboard.

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched from Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, at approximately 3:40 p.m.

In the meantime, Jordan and his father, Frank, spoke to each other via telephone.

“I haven't heard you in so long,” said Jordan to his dad. “People have been praying for you,” Frank said.

Then, Louis apologizes about his sailboat. “I couldn't fix it,” he tells his dad. “I couldn't sail back with my boat, I'm so sorry. It's such a big loss.”

“I'm so thankful you're alive. That's all that matters,” Frank assured his son.“We prayed and prayed,” said Frank. “I thought I lost you.”

By February 12, the US Coast Guard had closed its case and was no longer actively searching for the Boat or its owner, according to Bill Mathus, Operations Unit Controller, Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads.

Prior to the rescue, Frank Jordan confessed his faith, fears and emotion on his Facebook page:

Frank Jordan February 11

With God, all things are possible. The Pearson 35 is an awesome boat that can ride out all kinds of conditions. Louis may have been blown out to sea by the nor'easter ten days ago, and he may be making his way back now. I pray that is the case. God grant it. Whatever happens, God is always good and His will is perfect.

Frank Jordan February 16

When your son disappears and the weeks wear on, and the weather is cold and the Atlantic is stormy and wild, many horrible thoughts begin to go through your mind, and you begin to unravel. Your life becomes a muddled jumble of prayers and tears and doubts. That is when friends gather around you to lend their support and prayers, too. It is so, so much appreciated.

Frank Jordan March 10

Nothing from or about Louis. You don't know whether to mourn or what. When they're lost at sea, only God knows where they are. But by God, He does. Louis is in His loving hands, and that is enough to know. Thanks for all the messages of concern, a living, moving tribute to his sweet and gentle soul.

Frank Jordan April 2

Good news - My son Louis Gregory Jordan was picked up by a freighter several hundred miles off Cape Hatteras. The Coast Guard called me and said he will be airlifted to a hospital. No more details at this time.

