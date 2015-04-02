Suspect Search: Police looking for burglary, domestic violence suspects

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Criminal domestic violence is one of the biggest issues consuming lawmakers in Columbia right now, and in this week's Horry County Suspect Search, we have details on one suspect who is wanted for that exact crime.

In this week's Suspect Search, Horry County Police want to find 54-year-old Craig Talbot. According to the police report, back on February 23, Horry County Police officers were called to a home in Loris. The victim says Craig was trying to jump the battery of his motorcycle with her car, but she wouldn't give him the keys. She says Craig got very angry, pushed her to the ground, grabbed her legs, yelled he'd break her foot, slapped her, and broke a chair.

Craig then ran off as the victim called 911. Craig was last seen in the Loris area.

Terence Frasier, 31, is wanted on second degree non-violent burglary, and burglary charges. According to the Horry County Police report, back on January 30, the victim arrived to his home on Pecan Lane in Conway to find the window of a spare room busted out. The victim says an electric guitar, amplifier, and digital camera were missing.

A warrant has been issued for Frasier's arrest. He was last seen in the Conway area.

If you have any details on either men, call police.

