Man 'hanging' from cross has many doing a double-take

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you've driven North Kings Highway, you may have seen a man who appears to be hanging on a cross. On Thursday, Reporter Lisa Gresci went to the First United Methodist Church to check out what many are talking about.The anonymous man has a message, and many who've seen him have mixed emotions."At first I thought it was weird, but it's ok," Jelecia Farber said.'How do I feel about it?" Dan Torre asked, "Um, I think it's kind of creepy, actually."Others were moved to tears."Just to see this, I think it's very moving," Farrah Dickerson said as her eyes filled with tears.The man portraying Jesus on the cross isn't alone.Bruce"There's a saying that a picture is worth a thousand words, so this visual is to help communicate, and hopefully give dialogue," Davenport explained.Davenport is from Langston Baptist Church in Conway, and is thankful the First United Methodist Church let this display happen.He watched as many just had to get a closer look."Well we were like riding past it, and I was staring, and I was like, 'Did you see him? It's Jesus! He's Alive!' And she was like, 'No he's a robot,'" Averiana Stewart said."You had to like do a double-take to see if that's actually what you actually saw," Dan Torre added.Many stopped to take pictures at the red light, others got out and after realizing what it was they were looking at. Some respected the message."You know, Easter weekend, that's what it's always about. Is just that reminder," Farrah Dickerson said."It shows you what he really did for us, so, I think every church should do it," Kira Cooper said.Davenport says this man has been doing this for three years, and twice in Myrtle Beach."Some will be supportive, and he's had some that will sort of heckle and say you need to get down from there," Davenport remembered.Davenport explained that to this man, it's never been about how many people his message affects."Even if it was just one or two, that's enough for him," Davenport said.This man, who wishes to remain anonymous, plans to be back up on the cross on Friday.