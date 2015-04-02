Documentary by local SC film maker to screen at Myrtle Beach International Film Festival

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A documentary by film maker Brady Brandwood from Lake Wyle, SC has been accepted into the 10th Annual Myrtle Beach Film Festival. The film ‘Moonshine Heritage' will play on the big screen at Broadway at the Beach on Wednesday, April 22 at 6 p.m.

The documentary shows the heritage of Moonshine in rural North Georgia, accompanied by details shared about the lifestyle and techniques used to avoid getting caught by the ‘Narks'.

Brady Brandwood shot the film in the rural Appalachian Mountains of North Georgia. The film shows the remains of a moonshine still that was destroyed by government agents over 40 years ago, well preserved, exactly how it was when the dynamite ripped it apart.

‘Moonshine Heritage' has been popular in the state of South Carolina, and has also been played to a large audience at the 7th Annual Charleston International Film Festival last April.

