Plans move forward for Village Shops at Grand Dunes shopping center

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Plans surrounding a massive shopping center at the northern end of Myrtle Beach are slowly moving forward. The early design plans map shows a nearly 62,000 square-foot shopping center along Kings Highway.

Plans for the shopping center haven't gone before the community appearance board for approval just yet; however, it was reviewed, and board members say the feedback was very positive. The board did, however, recently approve three standing signs that will identify the center, which according to the design, will be called The Village Shops at Grand Dunes.

The shopping center is identified as “Posies” on the design plan, because the name of the grocery store moving in hasn't been released to the public yet. No grocery stores in the area will confirm whether they are involved with the project.

It will sit off of Kings Highway between 79th Avenue North and 82nd Parkway, which is currently undeveloped land right now.

Surrounding business owners are thrilled. "It's really going to be nice to have that kind of complex across the street from us because it's going to help us draw in business," explains David Owens, owner of Owens Liquor that sits directly across the highway from where the grocery store will be.

Along with the grocery store, the plans include a strip of stores, and parcels of land that can eventually be developed.

Owens says this particular area has needed some attention. "I've seen this area grow quite a bit and this area here has not grown as fast as some of the other areas. So that's going to make it exciting for a new complex across the street," he says.

The community appearance board says there's nothing on the schedule to discuss permit approval for the actual shopping center itself just yet, but it does expect to have that meeting within the coming months.

