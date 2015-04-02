FDTC training workers for hospitality industry

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence-Darlington Technical College is now offering hospitality certification training due to the demand from area hotels and restaurants for more trained employees.

"We are having requests from high-end restaurants in our area because there is a shortage of trained personnel for the high-end restaurants," said Jim Hill, industry training program manager for Continuing Education.

The Continuing Education program at FDTC noticed the major growth of hotels and restaurants between Florence and Darlington Counties and Myrtle Beach, so program directors decided to help people capitalize on the job market by training them to national standards.

“The more places we have to stay, the more there's an opportunity for our citizens in the area to look for gainful employment that at some point could lead to upward mobility," Hill said.

Continuing Education started offering hotel training classes for front desk and room attendants last fall semester.

The classes are four to five weeks and students learn the basics of hospitality in the classroom then the school has partnered with area hotels for get students hands-on training.

All students take a national certification exam, which not only shows potential employers they have experience, but also could lead to higher salaries, Hill said.

Continuing Education is expanding the hospitality training program by offering restaurant training courses by the end of the summer.

Anyone can sign up by contacting Continuing Education.

