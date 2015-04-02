Red Flag Campaign sparks conversations about dating violence at CCU

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University is trading out its teal for red this week as students stand up to a problem plaguing college campuses everywhere, dating violence.

The Counseling Center along with two fraternities brought the national Red Flag Campaign to campus this week.

"Typically at a lot of these events and these conversations, women are at the forefront. I took it upon myself to be at that forefront with my brothers," said O'Shay Scott, of the Kappa Alpha Psi Pi Gamma Chapter.

Students wrote phrases about sexual, dating or domestic violence on red flags and placed them on Prince Lawn to remind students to be aware of relationship red flags, such as extreme jealousy, control or coercion. They were also encouraged to sign a poster taking a pledge to end the violence.

"We want to spark those conversations with women and men, so we can get statistics out there and we can reach out to those survivors that are not willing to come forward," Scott said.

The purpose of the Red Flag Campaign is to get people talking about topics that may be uncomfortable, but affect 1 in 5 college relationships.

"The unfortunate thing is we'll never know exactly how big of a problem it is due to underreporting," said Chris Donevant-Haines, assistant director of CCU Counseling Services . "A lot of people don't report dating violence because of embarrassment and fear."

April is Sexual Violence Awareness month so the campaign will continue with posters being put up around campus featuring students holding a white board with phrases about sexual violence.

