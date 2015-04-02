Man alters $5 check to make it worth $500, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police are looking for a man who allegedly altered a $5 check to make it worth $500, and then cashed it.

Darroyal McKnight, 25, has an active arrest warrant for forgery, according to a Facebook post by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

According to the police report, McKnight sold a music CD to the victim for $5, who paid with a check. The next day, the victim saw that the check had been cashed in city limits for an amount of $500. She provided a copy of the check to police showing that it had been altered.

If you know where McKnight can be located, you are asked to call 843-918-1382.

