Heather Elvis' family addresses cyber harassment issues - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Heather Elvis' family addresses cyber harassment issues

Debbi Elvis speaks to WMBF News in a 2015 interview. Debbi Elvis speaks to WMBF News in a 2015 interview.
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The family of missing woman Heather Elvis held a news conference Thursday.

The family talked about harassment on Facebook and social media and being harassed to the point where it's becoming dangerous.

The family said they feel their lives are being threatened.

Elvis addressed accusations that have been made, and the concern that police can't do anything about it.

In addition, the family clarified accusations about its financial status and what they're doing with the donations received since Heather went missing.

Before the conference Thursday, Debbi Elvis, Heather's mother, issued the following statement to the media:
“I'm asking that you all come together to help me educate the public about who and what they are dealing with online. I don't know if this will help, but too many people are continuing to be hurt and it is the only way I can think of to help the situation.”

Heather Elvis was last heard from Dec. 18, 2013. She was 20 years old.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly