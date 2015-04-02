Heather Elvis' family addresses cyber harassment issues

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The family of missing woman Heather Elvis held a news conference Thursday.

The family talked about harassment on Facebook and social media and being harassed to the point where it's becoming dangerous.

The family said they feel their lives are being threatened.

Elvis addressed accusations that have been made, and the concern that police can't do anything about it.

In addition, the family clarified accusations about its financial status and what they're doing with the donations received since Heather went missing.

Before the conference Thursday, Debbi Elvis, Heather's mother, issued the following statement to the media:

Heather Elvis was last heard from Dec. 18, 2013. She was 20 years old.

