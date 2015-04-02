6 sentenced in bogus lottery scam, ordered to pay nearly $1M restitution

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Six more defendants convicted of a bogus lottery scam were ordered to pay nearly $1 million dollars in restitution, among other sentencings, according to United States Attorney Bill Nettles.Wayne Duffus, 30, of Little River, was sentenced to 156 months; Johnte Vereen, 32, of Conway, 19 months; Denisha Robinson, 27, of Little River, 21 months; Cameo West, 27, of Little River, 5 months plus 5 months home detention; Jaclyn Freeman, 24, of Little River, 6 months plus 6 months home detention; and Damion McLeish, 34, of North Myrtle Beach, 15 months.In addition, three individuals of North Carolina and Georgia were also sentenced.

Each was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $839,827.

The defendants played roles in a bogus lottery scam that targeted elderly victims around the country, by notifying them that they had won a lottery or sweepstakes, but needed to pay fees or taxes in advance in order to receive their winnings, said Nettles.A total of 18 individuals were indicted in the case; three other defendants had previously been sentenced.The judge cited the devastating impact on the more than 150 victims of the scam.The case was investigated by Special Agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and Inspectors with the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS). Assistant United States Attorneys A. Bradley Parham and Eric Klumb are prosecuting the case.