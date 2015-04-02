Can you help police solve fatal hit-and-run investigation in Myr - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Can you help police solve fatal hit-and-run investigation in Myrtle Beach?

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police are asking for help solving a March 24 fatal hit-and-run investigation.

Message boards in city limits ask drivers and the public to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 918-1382 with any information.

The incident happened on Highway 17 Bypass southbound at the intersection of 21st Avenue North in the early morning hours."Physical evidence indicates the vehicle is a white SUV, possibly a newer model and the vehicle should have front end damage, possibly severe," said Lt. Joey Crosby.

